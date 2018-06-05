Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered concussion in CL final





PARIS: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered a concussion during last month's Champions League final following clash with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

According to media reports, Karius, 24, had tests at hospitals in Boston in the United States, and medics said the impact of the concussion was "likely" to have been felt immediately.

The German keeper collided with Madrid defender Sergio Ramos during a corner early in the second half, and moments later, Karius threw the ball against Real striker Karim Benzema, and it rolled home to give the Spaniards the lead.

Loris Karius was at fault for the first and third goals in Real Madrid 's 3-1 victory against Liverpool in Kiev on 26 May.

Reports, citing his Dr Zafonte, said that Karius had suffered from "visual spatial dysfunction", a process which hampers a person's ability to process visual information about where objects are in space. While he is said to have shown significant and steady improvement since the concussive event.

Soon after the defeat, Karius was also reported to have received threats, prompting a police investigation, and told fans he was "infinitely sorry".