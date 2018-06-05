Swara Bhaskar responds to backlash over Pakistan remark

Bollywood actor Sawara Bhasker, after encountering extreme backlash for her anti-Pakistan comments, has responded to the scrutiny with a haughty approach.

The Veere Di Wedding starlet had come under immense criticism after commenting on the ban of her film in the country, she stated: “And why should we hold Pakistan, a failing state as a measure of self-worth?"

The actor broke the silence on twitter responding to an Indian journalist saying: “There should be a distinction between states/ governments of a country and the people of that country. My regard for and goodwill towards the people of Pakistan remains unchanged."

She went on to sing praises for her neighboring country saying: “Some of my closest friends are Pakistani. Lahore remains one of my soul cities.”

Responding to another tweet by a social media user in India Bhaskar stated: “Dushman ka dushman Dost!!! I’m totally okay with being the dushman in this case if it brings some dosti to us bickering neighbours :slightly_smiling_face: :slightly_smiling_face: Peace and love guys!”

Bhaskar’s previous comments had caused an upheaval in Pakistan with several stars like Urwa Hocane, Gohar Rasheed and Armeena Rana Khan stepping to slam the Indian actor for spewing hatred for the country.