Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’ makes it to Shanghai Film Festival

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’ has been chosen for showcase at the 21st Shanghai Film Festival.



Released worldwide on January 25, ‘Padmaavat’ has done spectacular box office numbers and garnered massive popularity, so much so that it will be screened at Shanghai’ film fest this year, scheduled to be held from June 16 to June 25.

Regarding this achievement, ‘Padmaavat’ starlet Deepika Padukone expressed immense joy stating that her film is still being liked by people from all around the world.

The film having the likes of a large number of audience also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.