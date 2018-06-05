Nick Jonas absolutely loves Priyanka’s smile, suggests the actress’ latest Instagram post

While the two may not have responded to rumours regarding a hot, new romance brewing between them, American singer Nick Jonas absolutely loves Indian actress Priyanka Chopra’s smile, or so it seems from a latest comment he made on the actress' Instagram post.



'Quantico' starlet Priyanka Chopra recently uploaded a picture with her BFFs, showcasing her having a really good time with them.

“Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls. @anjula_acharia @mubinarattonsey @chanelofficial,” wrote Priyanka.

Pee Cee's rumoured boyfriend Nick was quick to react to the picture. Complimenting Priyanka on her smile, Nick commented: “That smile

For quite a while now, rumours are rife regarding Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating each other. The two were seen spending Memorial Day together with a bunch of their celeb pals some time back.

As the duo was clicked cosying up to each other, pictures of their reported “date night” emerged on social media following shortly after, where they went out to have dinner alongside each other at the Garden Patio.

“They were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio,” a close source said. The source also added, “They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, laughing and smiling.”

News about Priyanka and Nick seeing each other started off when they both arrived at the Met Gala together last year for the first time.

“They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time,” said the insider, who added that their relationship is still “very casual.”