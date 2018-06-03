Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker silenced by Urwa Hocane for anti-Pakistan comments

After Veere Di Wedding starlet Swara Bhasker was seen articulating her views negatively about the recent ban of her film in Pakistan, actor Urwa Hocane stepped forward to silence the detestation about her country.



In a video clip circulating on social media, the 30-year-old Indian actor was seen voicing out her opinions about the ban on her film in Pakistan, stating: “And why should we hold Pakistan, a failing state as a measure of self-worth?"

It wasn’t long until her remarks had caused an outrage in the country with 26-year-old Pakistani model and actor Urwa Hocane standing up to defend her country.

The ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ actor took to Twitter to retort to Bhasker’s comments stating: “Pakistan is the country that you @ReallySwara referred to, in 2015, as the “Best country you have ever visited” and it has only gotten better in the last few years in every aspect along with when it comes to having bigger hearts and welcoming our guests.”

Urwa then went on to remind the Indian star of how their own country is also known for putting a ban on their own films, “While you’re on this spree of empowering women, I must say you’ve become a bitter person. And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmaavat so let’s not talk about women empowerment.”

The bathing beauty further added: “This only reflects on u as an ignorant person who is also quiet contradictory in her statements. It’s not a failing state for sure but u come across as a “Failing Human Being”!!! @ReallySwara From the citizen of the Phenomenal Pakistan.”

The film starring Bollywood’s famed Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor as the leading ladies had been barred form release in the country earlier this week for holding “vulgar content.”