Remembering Amir Zaki on his first death anniversary

Today marks one year since Pakistan’s highly lauded guitarists Amir Zaki passed away due to heart failure at the age of 49.

The Saudi-born Pakistani guitarist and song-writer, who is considered one of the most influential icons in the music industry, had been a victim of an extensive illness after which he died on June 2, 2017 due to a cardiac arrest.

The musician had been playing the guitar since the age of 14 and became a distinguished name in the music world after a short spell spent with the famous Pakistani band ‘Vital Signs’ in1994.

Zaki had toured with the band around the globe and had also contributed to their fourth album, after which he was removed from the group.

He went on to release his introductory solo album called ‘Signature’ in 1995, a track of which titled ‘Mera Pyaar’ went on to become an iconic timeless classic.

Zaki was last seen on stage at the ‘I Am Karachi Music Festival’, before he breathed his last at the age of 49 years.