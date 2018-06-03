Sun June 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Remembering Amir Zaki on his first death anniversary

Today marks one year since Pakistan’s highly lauded guitarists Amir Zaki passed away due to heart failure at the age of 49.

The Saudi-born Pakistani guitarist and song-writer, who is considered one of the most influential icons in the music industry, had been a victim of an extensive illness after which he died on June 2, 2017 due to a cardiac arrest.

The musician had been playing the guitar since the age of 14 and became a distinguished name in the music world after a short spell spent with the famous Pakistani band ‘Vital Signs’ in1994.

Zaki had toured with the band around the globe and had also contributed to their fourth album, after which he was removed from the group.

He went on to release his introductory solo album called ‘Signature’ in 1995, a track of which titled ‘Mera Pyaar’ went on to become an iconic timeless classic.

Zaki was last seen on stage at the ‘I Am Karachi Music Festival’, before he breathed his last at the age of 49 years.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor reveals why Sridevi did not want her to pursue acting

Janhvi Kapoor reveals why Sridevi did not want her to pursue acting
Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker silenced by Urwa Hocane for anti-Pakistan comments

Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker silenced by Urwa Hocane for anti-Pakistan comments
‘Badhiya’: First song of ‘Sanju’ released

‘Badhiya’: First song of ‘Sanju’ released
Johnny Depp doesn’t look very well in recent pictures

Johnny Depp doesn’t look very well in recent pictures
Load More load more