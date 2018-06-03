Action-thriller ‘Hotel Artemis’ kicks off trailer

‘Hotel Artemis’ is an action-thriller movie coming as Drew Pearce’s directorial debut but the trailer is made to tone with Robert Atlman’s Nashville back in 1975.

Having written by Drew Pearce, who also happens to be a co-writer behind ‘Iron Man 3’, the movie has Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Stephen Cornwell, and Simon Cornwell on the producers’ line.

The movie also stars Sterling K. Brown, Jodie Foster, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista. Jodie Foster is appearing on screen for the first time since 2013’s ‘Elysium'.

‘Hotel Artemis’ has its story revolving around a secret members-only hospital for criminals being run by a nurse (starring Jodie Foster). The criminals’ hospital goes with rules – no weapons, no killing other patients – until one day when trouble messes things up.

Under Global Road Entertainment’s distribution, sci-fi crime drama, ‘Hotel Artemis’ will kick off release in US cinemas on June 8.