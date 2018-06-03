'Dabangg' girl Sonakshi Sinha turns 31 today

MUMBAI: Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha, who rose to fame just after her massive debut in ‘Dabangg’, is celebrating her 31st birthday today.

Born to Bollywood actors Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha on June 2, 1987, Sonakshi kick-started her career with modelling. However, her claim to fame didn’t come before ‘Dabangg’ in which she starred opposite Bollywood great Salman Khan as female lead.

Sonakshi has headlined some of the most successful films of Bollywood of contemporary times, many of which she even received awards and accolades for.



She has won best female debut award, best international female icon award, highest grossing actress award, best actress (Lootera) award and charismatic beauty of the year award, to name a few.

Her best work includes projects like ‘Son of Sardar’ ‘R. Rajkumaar’, ‘Akira’, ‘Rowdy Rathore’, ‘Dabangg 2’, and ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Again’, amongst many others.

On the work front, Sonakshi is set to appear in Anand L. Rai’s ‘Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi’, Karan Johar’s next ‘Kalank’ and Salman Khan's ‘Dabangg 3’, slated to release in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

