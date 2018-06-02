Shadab the shining light for Pakistan in collapse against England

LEEDS: Shadab Khan spared Pakistan from complete embarrassment with the bat as they slumped to 174 all out after winning the toss in the second Test against England at Headingley on Friday.

Pakistan arrived in Leeds after thrashing England by nine wickets in the first Test of this two-match series at Lord´s.

Friday´s pitch looked a good one to bat on but humid and overcast conditions offered to assist the bowlers, yet Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed opted to bat first, an especially bold decision given England made just 184 in their first innings at Lord´s.

But it was not long before Stuart Broad, who led England´s attack with three wickets for 38 runs in 15 overs, was in the wickets.

James Anderson, Broad´s veteran new-ball partner, took three for 43 and recalled all-rounder Chris Woakes, one of a trio of changes to the team that played at Lord´s, three for 55.

Pakistan saw all their top four dismissed before lunch and early in the second session they lost three wickets for one run in 14 balls.

But teenage leg-spinner Shadab, fresh from Test fifties against Ireland in Dublin and England at Lord´s, inspired a late-order revival as Pakistan´s last three wickets added 95 runs.

In the morning, Broad almost had opener Imam-ul-Haq lbw for nought before removing the nephew of Pakistan selection chief and former Test batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq for a duck in any event.

England´s catching, as well as their batting and bowling, had been below standard at Lord´s but after Imam drove loosely outside off stump, England captain Joe Root held a sharp chance at third slip on his Yorkshire home ground.

Azhar Ali ground out a two off 29 balls, an innings that ended when the opener was lbw to a Broad inswinger.

Warwickshire seamer Woakes removed Haris Sohail, who had battled his way to 28, when the left-hander opened the face and edged a simple catch to second-slip Dawid Malan.

Asad Shafiq hit five fours in his 27 before edging a good ball from Woakes to Alastair Cook at first slip.

Cook dropped several catches at Lord´s and needed a juggle to hold this one.

Pakistan, 68 for four at lunch, saw a trio of wickets tumble in quick succession as they declined to 79 for seven.

Sarfraz (14) played round a straight delivery from Anderson and Test debutant Usman Salahuddin, in for the injured Babar Azam, was lbw to Broad for four.

Faheem Ashraf was lbw to Anderson for a duck.

But Shadab´s stylish on-drive four against Broad took Pakistan past 100, with tailender Mohammad Amir adding a useful 13.

Shadab commandingly pulled Woakes for four to complete an impressive 48-ball fifty featuring nine boundaries.

He is the second Pakistan teenage batsman to score a fifty in three consecutive Tests. First was Umar Akmal.

Shadab eventually holed out off the bowling of his fellow 19-year-old Sam Curran as the Surrey left-arm seamer, included after Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring, marked his Test debut with a wicket.