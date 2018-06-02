Ranbir Kapoor confirms he is dating Alia Bhatt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After months of speculations, Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed he is dating bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.
According to Hindustan Times, Ranbir K was asked about his relationship with Alia during an interview with GQ.
“It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit”
The actor also said that he is enjoying the phase when he is ‘newly in love’. “It always comes with a lot of excitement. It’s a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again – you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I’m more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back,” he responded.
The actor is rumored to have dated Katrina Kaif and Dapika Padukone in the past.
The actor has completed shooting for Sanju, a biopic featuring him as Sanjay Dutt. The trailer and posters of the movie have been received well.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani,Sanju is slated for release next month.
