Ranbir Kapoor confirms he is dating Alia Bhatt

After months of speculations, Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed he is dating bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

According to Hindustan Times, Ranbir K was asked about his relationship with Alia during an interview with GQ.

“It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit”

The actor also said that he is enjoying the phase when he is ‘newly in love’. “It always comes with a lot of excitement. It’s a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again – you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I’m more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back,” he responded.

The actor is rumored to have dated Katrina Kaif and Dapika Padukone in the past.

The actor has completed shooting for Sanju, a biopic featuring him as Sanjay Dutt. The trailer and posters of the movie have been received well.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani,Sanju is slated for release next month.



