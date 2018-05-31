Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hareem Farooq lauds student for speaking out about sexual harassment at Islamabad college

Reacting to reports regarding alleged sexual harassment of female students at the hands of an examiner at a college in Islamabad, renowned Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq called on the authorities to "stop" the suspect before he finds another victim.

The actor took to her Instagram page to share the the post of the student who accused an examiner of molesting and groping scores of female students, and asked "what are the authorities waiting for? For him to end up raping someone so they can finally take action".

What are the authorities waiting for?!? For him to end up raping someone so they can finally take action!!! I cant even begin to imagine the horror these innocent students went through! Shame on him! And more power to people like #sabaali who gather the courage to speak up against such monsters!!! LETS STOP HIM BEFORE HE FINDS ANOTHER VICTIM!!!! #punishsadatbashir #Repost @paperazzimagazine: A student of #BahriaCollege, #Islamabad took to #Facebook to share the uncomfortable ordeal numerous girls faced by their examiner #SadatBashir - No action has yet been taken against the examiner even though many of his victims have now spoken up! Go figure ‍️ #Paperazzi #LifeStyle #Magazine #SexualHarassment #MeToo #TimesUp

A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq) on


"I cant even begin to imagine the horror these innocent students went through! Shame on him! And more power to people like #sabaali who gather the courage to speak up against such monsters!!! LETS STOP HIM BEFORE HE FINDS ANOTHER VICTIM," she wrote on the photosharing app.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

All-female Bollywood film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ banned from release in Pakistan

All-female Bollywood film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ banned from release in Pakistan
Harvey Weinstein indicted for rape

Harvey Weinstein indicted for rape
Aamir Khan earned only Rs.11,000 with his debut film

Aamir Khan earned only Rs.11,000 with his debut film
Shah Rukh, Anushka to shoot at NASA for film ‘Zero’

Shah Rukh, Anushka to shoot at NASA for film ‘Zero’
Load More load more