Hareem Farooq lauds student for speaking out about sexual harassment at Islamabad college

Reacting to reports regarding alleged sexual harassment of female students at the hands of an examiner at a college in Islamabad, renowned Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq called on the authorities to "stop" the suspect before he finds another victim.

The actor took to her Instagram page to share the the post of the student who accused an examiner of molesting and groping scores of female students, and asked "what are the authorities waiting for? For him to end up raping someone so they can finally take action".





"I cant even begin to imagine the horror these innocent students went through! Shame on him! And more power to people like #sabaali who gather the courage to speak up against such monsters!!! LETS STOP HIM BEFORE HE FINDS ANOTHER VICTIM," she wrote on the photosharing app.