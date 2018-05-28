Court rules Meera as Attiqur Rehman’s wife nine years later

LAHORE: Pakistani actor Meera has been affirmed as the wife of Attiqur Rehman by a family court in Lahore on Monday.

In a marriage suit that was filed nine years ago, judge Babar Nadeem discharged Meera’s petition that her nikkah to Attiqur Rehman was a sham.

Reading out an 18-page written verdict on the actor’s petition against ‘jactitation of marriage’, the judge had proclaimed that “the nikkahnama is not false.”

Another point was raised by the court stating that the actor’s nikkah to Rehman was aslo confirmed by a nikkahkhwan.

Back in 2009, the 41-year-old actor had filed an appeal to the family court to hold back Rehman from calling her his wife, stating in the petition that she did not officiate the marriage.

She went on further adding that the nikkahnama presented by Rehman was fabricated and the relevant union council had no record of it whatsoever.

Later in 2015, an application submitted by Rehman had also issued arrest warrants for the actor.

As per Rehman’s earlier claims he had united in marriage with Meera on September 2nd of 2007.

The actor had, earlier this month, publicized the news of her leaving the country and moving to the United States lastingly.