Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed





Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League for a fifth time on Saturday but the striker´s petulant posturing over his future has left a sour taste at Real Madrid.

While his team-mates were celebrating a record-stretching 13th European crown, earned after a gutsy 3-1 victory over Liverpool, Ronaldo was casting doubt over his commitment to the club.

"It was very nice to be in Madrid," said Ronaldo, who was told it sounded like he was saying goodbye.

"In the next few days I will give an answer to the fans," he replied. "Because they have always been by my side."

Less than 24 hours later, Ronaldo was delivering a more optimistic message as Real´s players were paraded in front of supporters at the Plaza de Cibeles on Sunday night.

Speaking to the fans, Ronaldo said: "Thank you so much guys, see you next year."

For months, Ronaldo and his representatives have been wrangling with Real over a new deal, as the Portugese reportedly seeks to surpass Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain as the highest paid player in the world.

Florentino Perez´s resistance has offended Ronaldo, who has implied several times all is not well in their relationship. His latest referencing of the support of the club´s fans, as opposed to the hierarchy, has been interpreted as another dart aimed at Real´s president.

When Ronaldo´s initial comments were put to Perez on Saturday night, he expressed annoyance at their timing and appeared to brush off the possibility of a departure.

"Do not ask me these things the day we are celebrating a Champions League title like today," Perez said.

"Everyone has the right to speak but here the important thing is the club, that we are all celebrating this title. Cristiano was happy, is happy and remains happy. He is under contract."

Zidane was not in the mood to indulge.

"I´m not thinking about that," Zidane said. "I am thinking about what we are doing now, the game, what we have achieved. On Cristiano, we will see later. He has to stay, yes or yes."

Reports in the Spanish press on Sunday say Real´s players were also vexed by Ronaldo diverting attention from the team´s third consecutive Champions League success. Sergio Ramos was among those to make his feeling known to the 33-year-old in the changing room.

"Cristiano will not find a better place," Ramos said.

Even Real´s fans appear to be unimpressed, with a poll on the website of Madrid daily, Marca, asking if the club should make a special effort to keep Ronaldo. After more than 25,000 votes, 65 per cent said no.

'CR7 Champions League'



There would certainly seem to have been an element of sulkiness in Ronaldo´s assessment, coming so soon after the final whistle. He had not scored and the final had been decided by the brilliance of Gareth Bale, who scored twice, the first with a stunning bicycle kick.

When this was put to him, Ronaldo replied: "Maybe the Champions League should change its name to the CR7 ChampÃ¬ons League."

"Who has more ChampÃ¬ons League titles and more goals?" he asked.

Ronaldo finished five clear at the top of the tournament´s scoring list with 15 goals and in April broke a Champions League record by scoring in his 10th successive match.

Even though Ronaldo is 33, it is hard to imagine the likes of PSG and Manchester United not jumping at the chance to poach such a powerful asset, on and off the pitch.

But, separation remains the less likely scenario and in the meantime, Ronaldo has served only to irritate those around him.

"If Ronaldo has learned anything in his years in Madrid, it is that sadness, like euphoria, lasts a week in this club," wrote Marca on Sunday.

"The week after, the club comes back to compete and fight again to win, to win Champions League titles. Let´s see where Cristiano goes to win as many Champions League trophies as he has at Real Madrid."



Real Madrid parade Champions League trophy



Tens of thousands of ecstatic fans lined the streets of the Spanish capital to greet Real Madrid´s players as they returned home Sunday after winning their third Champions League title in a row in Kiev.

Elated fans cheered and waved club scarves as an open-top bus carrying the squad and the trophy made its way to the club´s traditional celebration spot, the Plaza de Cibeles.

Some children sat on the shoulders of their parents to get a better look as the bus went by.

The giant white bus was emblazoned with the phrase "Campeones 13" and the club´s crest to mark their record-extending 13th European Cup success.

Team captain Sergio Ramos and other players waved and filmed the crowd with mobile phones from the top of the bus, which was escorted by police on horseback.

Ramos took the walkway set up over the plaza´s fountain and draped the statue of the goddess Cybele with the club´s scarf and flag as the crowd cheered.

He and Real Madrid left-back Marcelo then held up the trophy over their heads as white confetti rained down and the Queen anthem "We are the Champions" blared out from loudspeakers.

"I had to be here and celebrate this win with them," Ivan Gonzalez, a 23-year-old student who wore a pink Cristiano Ronaldo jersey and a Real Madrid scarf wrapped around his neck, told AFP at the plaza.

'Pride and ambition'



The bus then made its way to Real´s Santiago Bernabeu stadium where a celebration with fireworks will later be held.

Roughly 80,000 people packed the stadium on Saturday night to watch Real´s 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool on eight giant screens.

The crowd erupted in delight at the final whistle, breaking out in familiar chants of "Campeones, campeones".

Earlier on Sunday at a reception at the headquarters of the Madrid regional government, Ramos joked that winning the Champions League was "turning into a routine".

"In the difficult moments, when people doubted us, this team showed it has pride and ambition, that it does not get tired of winning," he added.

"I think this is the key of this success, along with having a great coach."

Real´s "decimotercera," or 13th title in the competition, moved them six clear of second-placed AC Milan in the all-time honours list, after lifting the trophy for a remarkable fourth time in five seasons.

Former French international Zidane also became the first coach to win three consecutive Champions League crowns, despite having spent less than three years at the helm.

'Legendary team'



The squad also stopped by Madrid city hall where they presented mayor Manuela Carmena with a jersey with the number 13 on the back that was signed by the players.

Carmena, who attended the match in Kiev, said Real had won thanks to the "magisterial leadership of its manager and the synergy of all its players".

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a die-hard Real fan, sent a telegram to the club´s president, Florentino Perez, to congratulate the team for their victory, which he said had "revalidated" the club´s "continental leadership".

"Thank you for this sporting show that filled all sports lovers with emotion and pride, and for once again taking Spain´s name to the highest levels of world sport," he added in the telegram, his office said in a statement.

Rajoy had planned to watch the match in person in Kiev but he cancelled the trip at the last minute after the main opposition Socialist party filed a no-confidence motion against his government in parliament.

Real´s victory made the front page of all main Spanish newspapers on Sunday.

"Madrid dominates Europe with a legendary team," headlined top-selling daily El Pais below a photo of Ramos holding up the Champions League trophy surrounded by the rest of his teammates.

"An eternal Real Madrid," wrote rival daily El Mundo while conservative daily ABC headlined: "A Real Madrid of legend".