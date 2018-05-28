Daniel Craig to come back on big screens as James Bond

The highly acclaimed Danny Craig-directed spy series is bringing back the exceedingly lauded and crowd-favorite Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

In spite of Craig having said previously that he would rather “slash his wrists” than play Bond one more time, the 50 year old actor is making a comeback on the 007 sets for the fifth time.

The English actor is said to get back into the Bond franchise with a paycheck worth £50million, for his next role in the James Bond film that will be ready for release in the October of 2019. This salary has beat his previously recorded earning for the film Spectre where he received a total of £37million.

As per international media reports, a source has revealed that 'Daniel is raring to go out with a bang alongside Danny. 'Daniel is worth every penny given that Spectre made over £700million and Skyfall over £900million before they sold DVD, streaming and TV rights.'



