Dennis celebrates 'Pakistan's slaugter of England' by wearing Pakistani Superman T-shirt

As Pakistan clinched a historic win against England in the first Test at Lord's on Sunday, Australian journalist Dennis Freedman used his Twitter account to celebrate the victory.

The witty journalist posted on Twitter a picture of himself wearing a green Tshirt and wrote: "Celebrating Pakistan's slaughter of England by wearing my Pakistani Superman Tshirt"

In another tweet, he applauded Pakistani coach Mickey Arthur for the results the green-shirts have produced under his coaching.

Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Abbas bagged two wickets each as England were all out for 242, giving Pakistan 64 to win the first Test on Sunday.



