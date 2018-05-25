Kajol unveils her wax statue at Madamme Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE: Actress Kajol unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore on Thursday, joining the likings of fellow stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

The event also happens to be Kajol’s first red carpet appearance with her daughter Nysa, who is studying in Singapore.

While the celebration missed presence of husband Ajay Devgan, he took to Twitter to laud the achievement with a video of the mother and daughter posing with the statue, captioning, “Meet the silent Kajol.”

Kajol also tweeted the mother-daughter moments from the event held Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, the 43-year-old actress is all set to begin shooting her next film reportedly titled ‘Ela’ where she will be playing a single mother in the film that will trace her journey from a divorcee to a successful singer.