Nadal wins eighth Rome Masters title after stunning comeback

ROME: Rafael Nadal won the Rome Masters for the eighth time on Sunday when he defeated defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 after a stunning comeback.
German second seed Zverev was 3-1 up in the decider before two rain stoppages halted his momentum.
When they returned after a second lengthy stoppage, top seed Nadal raced away with the last five games to secure a 32nd Masters title and ensure a return to the world number one spot.
