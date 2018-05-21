Who shined the brightest at the Cannes red carpet?

With the 71st Cannes Film Festival now wrapped up, fashion critics everywhere are analyzing the looks donned by beauties from India and Pakistan. The Indian media is looking very enthusiast in comparing the Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut with Pakistani starlet Mahira Khan. It reviewed their dresses, looks, style and beauty while walking on the Red Carpet and posing at the French Riviera.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Indian fashion critics consider Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunning in spite of having made several fashion slip-ups in the past. The regular participant at the Cannes has now improved a lot in making her choice of style. The attires she has picked this time were fabulous.

Sonam Kapoor



The newly-married actor Sonam Kapoor may have managed to stun all with her wedding look, however, she received some underwhelming response for her attires at the Cannes. The ‘Padman’ actor who is acclaimed to be a fashion icon was said to be lacking the star element in her looks with monotonous colors and mediocre accessories.

Deepika Padukone



The ‘Padmaavat’ starlet was also appreciated for upping her game at this year’s Cannes as compared to her appearance last year. Her elegant dresses and bold silhouettes all seemed to have gotten her a gold star by fashion reviewers.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangna Ranaut in her debut appearance at Cannes made a bold show like her style in her Bollywood movies. From revealing catsuits to stylish gowns, she was a mix of everything that’s classy and chic. However, she didn’t compromise on her tag of being a fashionista and stuck to her image for being experimental.

Mahira Khan

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan managed to grasp eyes not only in her home country but across the border as well. At her Cannes debut, the ‘Raees’ star managed to bag ample praises by fashion enthusiasts at the festival. Her subtle choice of colors with that charming personality undeniably won the hearts of many.

Which of the above five actors do you think shined the brightest at the Cannes red carpet?