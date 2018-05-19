PM Abbasi summons NSC to discuss border situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned a meeting of National Security Committee to discuss the tense situation along the Line of Control (Lo C).

The meeting will be attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and the chiefs of Armed Forces, among others.

According to sources, matters pertaining to national and regional security as well as the border situation would be brought under discussion at the meeting, the sources added.

The meeting comes a day after four Pakistanis, including three children and a woman, embraced martyrdom when Indian forced targeted civilian population near the Working Boundary.