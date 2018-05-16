Nisar urges PML-N to take stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: Veteran politician and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has warned that PML-N may face an irreparable damage if the party doesn’t take a stock of the present situation with cool mind.

"Anger and confrontation are not a solution to any problem," said the former interior minister in a press statement on Wednesday.

"It’s a matter of grave concern that our government was first faced with the issue of the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) and now allegations of treason are being levelled [against us]," he said, referring to a controversy surrounding Nawaz Sharif's interview.

He said that politicians should find solutions based on principles.



Nisar said that if confrontations continued, not only the party but country would face serious repercussions.

The senior PML-N leader is at loggerheads with his leadership on various issues such as handling the Panama Papers case and involvement of Maryam Nawaz Sharif in party’s matters.