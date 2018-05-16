Shehbaz questions performance of Imran, Zardari at Orange Line train test run

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project was delayed by 22 months due to Imran Khan’s negative politics.



“Imran Khan’s own train has left and he has zero understanding how people suffer over lack of public transport,” Chief Minister Sharif said while addressing a gathering held to mark the test run of multi-billion metro train porjec on Lakshmi Chowk.

"I am disappointed in PTI who tried to sabotage Orange Line project by getting a stay order against it and delaying the project for 22 months. It's a project for public welfare"



He said that the nation would take revenge from the PTI for the delay it had caused to the train project.

Asif Ali Zardari too has joined Imran Khan at Bani Gala, he said, adding that they had done nothing for their own provinces and call him a dangerous person.

"Orange line metro train will be completed in three months InshaaAllah and after the coming elections, blue line will be completed InshaaAllah,” he said.



"Once completed, you and I will travel in this Orange Train. We all know how the people have to commute using buses and rickshaws and the difficulties they have to face."



"We have transformed Lahore into Paris," he said.

"OLMT is not just a one development project. Rather, it is the manifestation of democratic resolve to serve the common man. Teachers, students, common citizens, laborers and people from all walks of life will benefit from Orange Line Metro Train"

The OLMT is Pakistan’s first mass rapid transit train project launched by the Punjab government. It will prove to be a real game changer for the people of Lahore and Punjab, who will experience a comfortable, secure and economical travelling facility.





