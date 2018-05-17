Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor award at New York Indian Film Festival

NEW YORK CITY: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has bagged the Best Actor Award at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) for his work in Gali Guleiyan (In the Shadows).



The six-day international festival was held from May 07 to May 12 in New York, by the Indo-American Arts Council.

Acknowledging the praise and good wishes coming to him, Manoj posted on Twitter: "'Gali Guleiyan' gets an honour at New York Indian Film Festival. Congratulations to the team of and the captain Dipesh Jain (director)."

Manoj Bajpayee, who has also worked in Telugu and Tamil movies, has earlier received two National Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards.



He played a gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 crime drama Satya for which Bajpayee bagged the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.

He then acted in films like Kaun (1999) and Shool (1999), for which he won his second Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. Bajpayee was awarded the Special Jury National Award for Pinjar (2003). In 2016, he portrayed professor Ramchandra Siras, in Hansal Mehta's biographical drama Aligarh, for which he won his third Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.

Gali Guleiyan is a Hindi psychological drama about a man trapped within the walls and alleys of Old Delhi and his own mind and attempts to break free to find a human connection.

The cast includes Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami along with debutant child actor Om Singh. The movie has already traveled to over 15 international film festivals and will soon release worldwide.