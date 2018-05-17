Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit!

It’s dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit’s birthday today (May 15) and the actress is spending it at work.

The actress just crossed the 50-mark and has turned 51.

Madhuri Dixit, who is known for rendering undying services towards the Hindi cinema by delivering exceptional performances in films, is a star beyond belief.

Madhuri made her Bollywood debut with film 'Abodh', and received wider public recognition with 'Tezaab'.



She then established herself as one of the leading actresses of Indian film industry. Her best works include 'Ram Lakhan', 'Beta', 'Khalnayak', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Devdas' amongst numerous others.

Her aura, her stardom and her dance all made Madhuri a force to be reckoned with.



She is the recipient of many coveted awards including Filmfare and Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award given by the Government of India.

Currently, Madhuri has three films under her belt: ‘Bucket List’ and ‘Total Dhamaal’, in which she will be seen reuniting with Anil Kapoor on screen after 17 years, are slated to release in 2018, whereas she will soon start shooting for Karan Johar’s 'Kalank' , which will be released in 2019.