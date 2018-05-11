Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia weds Angad Bedi

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia announced her wedding to actor Angad Bedi in an Instagram post on Friday.

The actress posted a picture of the two with the caption, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi”.

Bedi also put up an Instagram post declaring the same with the caption, “Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia.”





From the pictures, it looks like the wedding was held following Sikh rituals.

The two had never openly declared their relationship status and this news came as a surprise to their fans. Just a few days ago, Sonam Kapoor married her longtime beau Anand Ahuja and while the world was caught up in that storm, Neha and Angad maintained a low profile and tied the knot.