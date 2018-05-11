Fri May 11, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 10, 2018

Share

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia weds Angad Bedi

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia announced her wedding to actor Angad Bedi in an Instagram post on Friday.

The actress posted a picture of the two with the caption, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi”.

Bedi also put up an Instagram post declaring the same with the caption, “Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia.”


From the pictures, it looks like the wedding was held following Sikh rituals.

The two had never openly declared their relationship status and this news came as a surprise to their fans. Just a few days ago, Sonam Kapoor married her longtime beau Anand Ahuja and while the world was caught up in that storm, Neha and Angad maintained a low profile and tied the knot.

