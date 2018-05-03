This is what Sonam Kapoor will gift husband Anand Ahuja on their wedding

Rumours of leading Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor tying the knot with long-term beau Anand Ahuja were finally put to rest with both the Kapoor and Ahuja families issuing a joint statement confirming the marriage.



The wedding invite of the big fat Indian wedding was just revealed some time back and now the very soon bride-to-be Sonam has come forward to reveal what she is going to gift her life partner as a wedding gift.

On a talk show some years back, Sonam Kapoor stated that as a young girl she was a poetry enthusiast and used to write quite a few poems of her own too. However, there is this one poem that she wrote when she was 16 which is exactly what she would like her husband to gift her husband on their wedding.

Sonam in fact shared that she had promised her younger self back then that she would find a guy who she would want to spend the rest of her life with and give the special poem titled ‘Ambition’ to him only.

The Neerja actress is all set to walk down the aisle on May 8, with grand festivities already started ahead of the starlet’s big day.