Abid Brohi’s brilliant new songaddresses the issue of unemployment

One of music’s brightest new artists, Abid Brohi - who made a thrilling debut with ‘The Sibbi Song’ - is back with a new single called ‘Kaam Dou,’ which is one of the most important songs to release in recent times. The core theme of the song is unemployment and Brohi addresses it, not just lyrically but through the music video, in a way that is neither preachy nor offensive.



It starts off with former Chief Minister Aslam Raisani’s infamous quote, “degree degree hoti hai, chahay asli ho ya jaali” (A degree is a degree, whether real or fake) and speaks about how because of unemployment, academic degrees have been made “useless” while college graduates are “begging for meaningful work".

The colorful music video for the single is directed by Raza Shah, who also directed the Lux Style Award winning music video for ‘The Sibbi Song’ and it finds Brohi in performance mode, sporting various looks. He represents all the varied groups of people who are affected by unemployment, while making a subtle statement on the greater truths.



The track is the fourth single from Aslis Volume II.

Speaking on the project, Patari’s COO Ahmer Naqvi said that “right when the ‘Sibbi Song’ was going viral, Abid appeared on a TV show where they asked him if he intended to go to school. He responded with a freestyle rap and expressed his frustration at how people like him were deprived of both opportunity and fame. The song is ultimately about how we patronise young Pakistanis with instructions to study even when we know that they won’t have opportunities once they do.”