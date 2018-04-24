by HSY

“Mohabbat Nama (love letter) is my tribute to my city,” Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as Sheru, said about his celebratory solo show marking 24 years in the fashion industry. A tribute to the city of Lahore it was, as one can trust the dynamic designer to put together an experience worth remembering. Guests were driven up to the gate of Mubarak Haveli in the inner city and were shifted to a buggy that served as a royal carriage to the venue. The night was set in the 250-year-old Syed Wajid Ali Shah haveli, which opened its doors to a spectacle of this nature for the very first time.



Walking in, the smell of rose petals and mood lighting immediately transported one to a place of old world charm. The show itself was held in the courtyard but a long winding staircase lead guests up to a rooftop where there were antique furnishings amidst hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. The rooftop also allowed a vantage point for those who wanted to enjoy a different view of HSY’s line-up of 74 outfits.

In keeping with the theme, Sheru invited Salima Hashmi to read out a letter on Lahore written by her father, Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Mehreen Syed opened the night for the showcase, which further drove home the fact that this was going to be the Sheru experience. Mehreen is usually one to close shows at fashion weeks but he had a different line-up in mind, featuring all the models, actors and brand patrons he’s closely worked with over the years. This included the likes of Bilal Ashraf, Nadia Hussain, Natasha Hussain, Zainab Qayyum, Abdullah Ejaz, journalist and ex-model Andleeb Rana, photographer Shahzad Raza and his own sister Afshan Sami, who was also his first model ever. Many of them were returning to the catwalk after years so it was a nostalgic experience for them as well as the viewers. The ever graceful and beautiful Reema, who’s also been a favourite with the designer over the years, closed the show.

“Mohabbat Nama is equally a journey of my evolution as I am myself a musafir of time; it is a show where I look to my past and the HSY legacy,” he said of the show and proved it as well.

Sheru was seen standing in front, orchestrating the entire show, dancing along to the well curated track list and having an overall good time. There was a definite feel good factor to the evening, as it put everyone in smiles. One could see that the models were smiling, as was Sheru and the audience.

Coming to the clothes, they were quintessential HSY: the colour palette, silhouettes and kaam that one has come to expect from him over time. There were beiges, greens, blues and then maroons offset by dull gold work. There was little experimentation in the collection and it was all very old school and traditional but wonderful take away is that his signature style can be instantly identified. With Sheru, it’s about the package, the experience, the flair and the clothes are a part of it. The styling of the show was done well with kundan teekas, earrings and rings with strings of motia hanging from them. Some of the models also carried keys in their hands which was an interesting addition to their looks.

When asked why he was celebrating the odd-24 years instead of waiting for the traditional 25, Sheru announced that his 24th year celebration was dedicated to Lahore and the people who have been with him on his journey; next year would be all about him. We look forward to it already!