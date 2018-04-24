Indian filmmaker reveals why Bollywood has not had its #MeToo moment yet

India’s acclaimed film-maker, Anurag Kashyap has come forward in regards to the prevailing #MeToo movement that has taken the world by storm.

In conversation with Indian media outlet, the director claims that the probable reason as to why celebrities choose to remain silent on matters regarding sexual harassment is because they are aware of their perspective not making any alterations in the society unless the victims of this epidemic step ahead and speak for themselves.

"If the victim won’t speak up, then no one can speak because others will be branded as disgruntled people trying to do rumor-mongering. It will be a total failure," stated Anurag.

After the #MeToo movement sprang from Hollywood with women stepping forward to place allegations on several of the industry’s biggest names, the campaign has spread throughout the globe including Pakistan. Bollywood luminaries however have chosen to refrain from naming and shaming anyone while only mentioning that this issue, nevertheless, is firmly in existence.

The 45 year old filmmaker, sharing his own experiences with sexual abuse stated: “When I was 19-years-old, I spoke about sexual abuse because I went through it. When I had to speak about it, I did... A long time ago. I went on Aamir Khan’s show also and talked about it."

He also added that the movement has lost its essence as people are more concerned with making headlines.



