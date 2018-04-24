Several women come out in support of Ali Zafar amid allegations of sexual harassment by Meesha Shafi

Singer-songwriter and actor Ali Zafar is caught in the eye of a storm since singer-songwriter Meesha Shafi made allegations last week that the pop star has sexually harassed her on two occasions, including once when they were jamming last year. Since then, a number of women have come forward with their own stories against Ali Zafar, leveling similar sexual harassment allegations.



However, now more women have stepped up, but in support of Ali Zafar.

Among them is singer and model Aqsa Ali who took to Instagram and maintained that she was present at the jam session Meesha Shafi has spoken of (in an exclusive interview with Instep) and was astonished that “she (Meesha Shafi) would take a lie to this level” and that her conscience doesn’t allow her to stay quiet.

She stated, “As I am the part of concert crew, I travel internationally and locally with Ali Zafar, and I have seen girls throwing themselves at him and his gentlemanly response to that, which is so rare for any rockstar. (In fact) we all travel like friends and we work in a very comfortable environment.”



She added: “Today finally Meesha tells us what she says happened to her, that Ali harassed her at a jam or did something wrong to her and I cannot stay quiet. I was at this jam session because I sing in Ali’s band and so was her manager and our entire band. I am astonished that she would take a lie to this level, which so many of us can prove wrong. We all have pictures, we were there and event manager was there and it was a great jam session. I am a woman and I would never allow wrong to any woman. But come on, it's a serious matter and we should be really clear on everything rather than putting accusations on people and then saying sorry you cannot question any woman; it’s wrong. Ali is a genuine person, who treats people around him nicely and has always been a support system for everyone. Accusing someone is easy but living with the guilt is difficult. As a woman, I felt sad with her rude behaviour towards everyone including the band but more (so) I feel bad that she’s causing disrespect to this international movement of women and all of us female musicians and hard-working women.”

Similarly, Lahore-based singer Kanza Munir also took to Instagram in support of Ali Zafar and refuted Meesha Shafi’s allegations of sexual harassment against the star.

“I have been working with Ali Zafar on and off since the past 3 years or so and up until now I’ve been quietly observing the current situation because I am no judge of personal character be it Meesha Shafi or Ali Zafar,” she began in her note on Instagram.

“However, I stand witness to this particular ‘Jam’ late last year that Meesha mentions in her interview with The News,” she added. “The whole house band, along with myself and another fellow female vocalist, were present during this session and whatever interaction took place between the two was in front of and at least 10 other people. All I can say is that this particular statement that she makes here is rather odd. I have toured with the Ali Zafar band a lot of times and all my trips have been really pleasant and professional and we’ve spent hours jamming together. It would be great if this important movement isn’t taken for granted or misused for personal reasons, stealing limelight from real causes. Rest, time will tell!”

In another statement released on social media, Fahad Rehman, former manager of Meesha Shafi has written a long statement describing the artist to have “a terrible temper” before adding: “Now I don’t know what happened between Ali and her [Shafi] but I do know that she has the capability to blackmail and malign one’s reputation. Without hard evidence, I would take everything she says with a ton of salt.”

While most members of the music and entertainment industry have maintained an eerie silence on the matter, at least two artists have lent support to Ali Zafar including film actor Resham and Zafar’s Teefa in Trouble co-star Maya Ali.

Momina Mustehsan, however, in a carefully worded statement, released on social media not only stated that she too has been a victim of harassment but that the issue is bigger than Ali Zafar and ended her statement with a provoking question: “I would want to ask Ali Zafar and all other men one question: do you think you have ever, knowingly or unknowingly, violated a woman in any way or form? If you have, I request you to acknowledge your fault and apologise unconditionally.”

Artists who have lent support to Meesha Shafi include Urwa Hocane as well as Osman Khalid Butt, who noted on Twitter, “A woman breaks her silence about abuse, withstands character assassination & further abuse on social media, her story turns into memes & tone-deaf jokes that trivialize the issue, she fears ostracization - but sure, she did it for the cheap publicity."

Meesha Shafi’s decision to speak has also had a trickle-down effect on the industry at large. Ayesha Omar has also spoken about having faced harassment and how Shafi’s decision has inspired others to break the silence.

The singular voice of reason, Mahira Khan said on the matter, “The sick mentality of those commenting on an issue as serious as sexual harassment as casually as they are just shows where the root of this problem exists - in our minds. We will continue to breed harassers for as long as we continue to desensitise this issue.”