Tue April 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aamir Khan on a mission to end Maharashtra drought

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is making waves once again after taking on the challenge for water conservation to fight the drought in Maharashtra state.

The 53-year-old actor on his recent visit to Symbiosis International in the Indian city of Pune, had urged the students to join his initiative, ‘Shramdaan’ that will facilitate them to partake in watershed management work being executed in the remote areas of Maharashtra.

The Secret Superstar actor delivered an insightful dialogue to the students in regards to his campaign, after which he was also seen sticking posters on the walls of the institution.

Under the banner of Water Cup initiative of Satyamev Jayate TV show, which commenced last year to encourage water preservation activities.

Khan, along with his wife Kiran Rao, are the owners of a non-profit body called Paani Foundation, which is functioning to upgrade water scarcity in the rural areas of Mumbai.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Sony wows CinemaCon with glitzy opening show

Sony wows CinemaCon with glitzy opening show
Saudi King Salman to launch ‘entertainment city’ near Riyadh

Saudi King Salman to launch ‘entertainment city’ near Riyadh
Priyanka receives invite for Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Priyanka receives invite for Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s royal wedding
Meesha Shafi allegations nothing more than a ploy to grab media attention, says minister

Meesha Shafi allegations nothing more than a ploy to grab media attention, says minister
Load More load more