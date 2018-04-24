Aamir Khan on a mission to end Maharashtra drought

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is making waves once again after taking on the challenge for water conservation to fight the drought in Maharashtra state.

The 53-year-old actor on his recent visit to Symbiosis International in the Indian city of Pune, had urged the students to join his initiative, ‘Shramdaan’ that will facilitate them to partake in watershed management work being executed in the remote areas of Maharashtra.

The Secret Superstar actor delivered an insightful dialogue to the students in regards to his campaign, after which he was also seen sticking posters on the walls of the institution.

Under the banner of Water Cup initiative of Satyamev Jayate TV show, which commenced last year to encourage water preservation activities.

Khan, along with his wife Kiran Rao, are the owners of a non-profit body called Paani Foundation, which is functioning to upgrade water scarcity in the rural areas of Mumbai.