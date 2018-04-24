Fans recall the legacy of Moin Akhtar on 7th death anniversary

Fans remember, as the seventh year falls, since the demise of nation’s another legendary actor Moin Akhtar.

Moin Akhtar remained at one passion and that was acting, more specifically his ironic comedy that reined across his hometown, Karachi. He was born on December 24 in 1950.

Back when he had turned thirteen, he took to stage for the first time for a Shakespeare’s play ‘The Merchant of Venice’ – and later a debut for the television screen when he was sixteen.

He came forward with a satirical stage show appearing as a woman, as he chanted in a woman’s voice while donning a lady’s attire to perform as Rosy. He had his teamwork with Anwar Maqsood and Bushra Ansari as well; with comedy shows like 'Fifty Fifty', 'Half Plate', and 'Family 93'.



His dialogues and selection of language all come in a variety, be it wit or solemn, or a selection from Punjabi, Sindhi, Memoni, Pashto, Gujrati, Urdu or English – he embraced it all. He also gained recognition across India with his stage performances alongside Indian legend Dilip Kumar, Singer Lata Mangeshkar and actress Madhuri Dixit.

Moin Akhtar was also honored with ‘Sitara Imtiaz’ back in 1996.