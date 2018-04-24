#MeToo: Rose McGowan, who exposed Harvey Weinstein, lends support to Meesha Shafi

Pakistan’s #MeToo moment after Meesha Shafi’s allegations on Ali Zafar took no time to turn into a national debate with some more victims stepping forward to share their own experiences of harassment at the hands of Channo singer.



It didn’t take long for this issue to go global as #MeToo campaigner and Hollywood actress Rose McGowan, who first exposed the real face of Harvey Weinstein, also offered her support to Shafi.

The Hollywood actor took to social media to share the editorial note of a local newspaper along with the words: “A heroine for our times. I stand with Meesha Shafi.”

As a response and a show of gratitude to the Hollywood star, Meesha had also posted a picture of McGowan’s tweet on Instagram.



