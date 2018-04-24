Tue April 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
April 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

#MeToo: Rose McGowan, who exposed Harvey Weinstein, lends support to Meesha Shafi

Pakistan’s #MeToo moment after Meesha Shafi’s allegations on Ali Zafar took no time to turn into a national debate with some more victims stepping forward to share their own experiences of harassment at the hands of Channo singer.

It didn’t take long for this issue to go global as #MeToo campaigner and Hollywood actress Rose McGowan, who first exposed the real face of Harvey Weinstein, also offered her support to Shafi.

The Hollywood actor took to social media to share the editorial note of a local newspaper along with the words: “A heroine for our times. I stand with Meesha Shafi.”

As a response and a show of gratitude to the Hollywood star, Meesha had also posted a picture of McGowan’s tweet on Instagram.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Two security personnel embraced martyrdom in Quetta suicide attack

Two security personnel embraced martyrdom in Quetta suicide attack
In memory of Sabeen Mehmud

In memory of Sabeen Mehmud
The News impact: CJP Nisar takes notice of blind lawyer’s plea who dreamt of becoming judge

The News impact: CJP Nisar takes notice of blind lawyer’s plea who dreamt of becoming judge
Dennis thinks Sania, Shoaib should name their child 'Kashmir'

Dennis thinks Sania, Shoaib should name their child 'Kashmir'
Load More load more