Amir Khan exacts revenge months after Lo Greco unleashed personal attack

Amir Khan defeated Phil Lo Greco on Saturday in just 39 second three months after he threw water at the Canadian boxer while reacting to talk about his personal life.



It was Khan's first fight in two years.

In January, at a pre-fight promotional event, Lo Greco pointed to Khan's family issues and marital difficulties.

The 31 years old British Pakistani boxer responded by throwing water at Lo Greco.

"After the Canelo loss you went on a losing streak - family, wife, and then you go out and tweet to the heavyweight champion of the world. What is wrong with you, mate?" Lo Greco had said, referring to Khan's tweet sent to Anthony Joshua in August 2017.

Khan later said his rival's behaviour would serve as motivation to "give this guy a beating".







