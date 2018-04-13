Zuckerberg: regulation of social media ´inevitable´

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington, United States: Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that regulation of social media companies is inevitable, but warned that rules could also hamper the industry´s growth.
"The internet is growing in importance around the world in people´s lives, and I think that it is inevitable that there will need to be some regulation," he told a hearing in Congress.
"But I think you have to be careful about putting regulation in place. A lot of times regulations put in place rules that a company that is larger, that has resources like ours, can easily comply with, but that might be more difficult for a smaller startup company."
