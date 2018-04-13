Fri April 13, 2018
World

AFP
April 11, 2018

Zuckerberg: regulation of social media ´inevitable´

Washington, United States: Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that regulation of social media companies is inevitable, but warned that rules could also hamper the industry´s growth.

"The internet is growing in importance around the world in people´s lives, and I think that it is inevitable that there will need to be some regulation," he told a hearing in Congress.

"But I think you have to be careful about putting regulation in place. A lot of times regulations put in place rules that a company that is larger, that has resources like ours, can easily comply with, but that might be more difficult for a smaller startup company."

