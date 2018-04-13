Was denied a role in Hollywood once due to my brown skin, reveals Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra may now have carved a distinct identity of her own in Hollywood but the actress has had to see her share of rejections too.



In a recent interview Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was denied role in Hollywood movie due to her 'brown skin'.

The actress who proved her mettle with famed TV series Quantico, talking about is she is paid equally as her male counterparts, said, " “I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, ‘She’s the wrong—what word did they use?— physicality.’ So in my defence as an actor, I’m like, ‘Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?’ Like, what does ‘wrong physicality’ mean?... And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, ‘I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who’s not brown.’ It affected me."

She was talking on account of #EqualPayDay, "In America, we don’t talk about it as brashly, whereas in India the issue is not skirted around. I’ve been told straight up, if it’s a female role in a movie with big, male actors attached, your worth is not really considered as much."

Pee Cee is the first South-Asian actor to have received so much fame internationally, starring in her own TV show Quantico, which she plays a lead in. She was featured in her debut movie Baywatch alongside big names such as Dwayne Johnson in 2017.

Quantico's third season is all set to go on-air on April 26 after which she is expected to make a return in Bollywood.



