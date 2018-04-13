Katrina Kaif prayed for Salman Khan at Mumbai Mandir before verdict

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Katrina Kaif visited a temple a day before Bollywood superstar was convicted in a two-decade old black buck poaching case.



According to Indian media, Katrina prayed in Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with Salman' sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her son Ahil.

Khan, however, had to sped two days in prison before being granted bail .

Photos shared on social media showed the "Tiger Zinda Hai' star dressed in a simple white suit carriing Ahil in her arms as they left the temple.

Salman and Katrina dated for almost seven years until 2010.

Katrina also visited Salman at his Mumbai home on Saturday after he was granted bail by a Jodhpur court.