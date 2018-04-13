Shoes hurled at players, protest held for cancellation IPL matches in Chennai





CHENNAI: Angry spectators on Tuesday hurled shoes at players during the IPL match in Chennai, while hundreds of demonstrators scuffled with police outside cricket stadium, demanding Indian Premier League (IPL) matches be cancelled over water crisis in the city.





According to reports, angry mob, wearing black t-shirts and waving black balloons, burned merchandise and clashed with police outside a cricket stadium in Chennai, chanting slogans during the Chennai Super Kings’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Police forced protesters on to buses outside the stadium in Chennai.

The protesters wanted IPL matches in Chennai to be cancelled until their demands, share water from the key Cauvery river, are fulfilled.





Meanwhile, the state government recommended scheduled IPL games be shifted from Chennai to other venues while ensuring that foolproof security in the next matches if held in the city.