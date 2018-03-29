Trailer of upcoming Pakistani film ‘Motorcycle Girl’ released

Pakistan’s film industry has come a long way with strong-minded female characters now breaking into theaters and the latest of these female-centered empowering films is Motorcycle Girl, which just released its first trailer.



The Zenith Irfan biopic starring Sohai Ali Abro, displays a 20 years old girl, who is deeply affected by the death of her father.

The trailer takes us through the multi-hued life of the protagonist as she deals with uncooperative bosses, arranged dates, controlling men and bickers from everywhere; all the while, one thought remains standstill in her life that is pushing her towards her ultimate goal –fulfilling her deceased father’s dream of travelling to Iranian city of Khondab via motorcycle.

The Adnan Sarwar directorial, alongside Sohai is featuring a distinguished cast including Samina Peerzada, Ali Kazmi and Sarmad Khoosat.

The film co-produced by Jami will be ready for release on April 20th.