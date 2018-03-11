Sun March 11, 2018
From Khalid Hussain
March 10, 2018

Zafar basks in glory of ‘magic ball’

DUBAI: It was a dream delivery. Playing in his first match in the tournament, Zafar Gohar flighted one at Darren Sammy at a crucial stage in their HBL PSL match on Friday night. The ball pitched just outside leg stump and the Zalmi captain tried to flick it. However, upon bouncing, it gripped and turned so sharply that Sammy missed it by miles.

Zafar, who has been dogged by a shoulder injury, was over the moon."In my opinion, the delivery to Sammy was a magic ball,” he said after finishing with impressive figures of 3-25. At one stage those figures had read 3 for 4.

"I have had a problem with my left shoulder, which I have had surgery on," he said. "It's been a tough 6-7 months for my career. I'm feeling better now, there was some pressure on me but I had confidence in my skills and my hard work."

Meanwhile, Sammy announced after the match that his entire team was ready to play in Pakistan if Peshawar qualified for the playoffs.

He agreed that following a series of losses, his team was under pressure but was quick to add that Peshawar have the guts to bounce back in the competition.

Lahore Qalandars win toss and bat against Karachi Kings

Afridi apologises to Saif over send-off

Australia lose three, behind De Villiers-inspired South Africa

De Villiers and South African tail flay Australia

