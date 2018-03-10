Sat March 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 10, 2018

PIA flight attendant arrested in France for 'drugs smuggling'

French authorities have arrested a  flight attendant of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-749 for "drugs smuggling", according to a TV report.

 French officials have not disclosed the details about quantity of the substance  recovered from Steward identified as Tanveer Gulzar.

He said it was yet to be known whether Gulzar would be  tried in France or deported to Pakistan.

The spokesman said Tanveer Gulzar has been suspended and would be terminated from the service if allegations against him are proved.

He wondered how could contraband  be shifted to the aircraft despite elaborate security measures.

