Never compromised on supremacy of parliament: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday said that Article 89 of the Constitution and the powers of executive to issue ordinances should be taken away and all legislation should be made by the parliament.



During his farewell speech as Senate chairman, Raza Rabbani said every institution would have to work within its constitutional limits.

The House had a debate on the role of institutions and he had given about 70 pages ruling on the matter, he added.

“I always followed principles and never compromised on the supremacy of parliament,” he said.

Rabbani said he had given chairman’s full powers to the House Business Committee to run the affairs of the House with collective wisdom.

Raza Rabbani also handed over the details about his assets and liabilities to the Senate Secretariat.

He thanked all the senators, employees, Capital Development Authority and media for extending cooperation during his 3-year tenure as Senate chairman.

“I am also thankful to the prime minister, his cabinet members, Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition for extending their cooperation,” he added.

“Today I am here because of two ladies - one is my (real) mother and the second is political mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.”