Imran Khan praises upcoming film 'Cake'

A special screening of the upcoming film ‘Cake’ held for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, has left him in awe.



After watching the film with the cast and crew, the PTI chief took to Twitter to publicly applaud the efforts of all those who made the film possible, as well as the Pakistani film industry.

“With the cast of the film Cake, after watching it. Impressed by both the acting and quality of the film. We have immense untapped potential in the Pakistan film industry,” stated his tweet.

Khan’s appreciatory post came with a picture of him with the beaming cast of the film caught in conversation with him.

The Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh and Adnan Malik starrer depicts the drama that goes on within a family in a warm setting, along with a few blithe moments.

Directed by Asim Abbasi, the film is slated to release on March 30 and will premier in London’s Leicester Square, and is already being promoted on various platforms.



