Samsung Galaxy S9 available in S. Korea for pre-order buyers

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus smart phones are available for South Koreans who took advantage of the pre-order program, with initial sales numbers presumed to be below that of its immediate predecessor.

Local mobile carriers said they have started distributing the Galaxy S9 series phones to consumers.

The official global release date for the new Samsung flagship smart phones is slated for March 16.

SK Telecom Co., the country''s top mobile carrier, said around half of those who pre ordered chose the 256 GB version of the Galaxy S9 Plus, which comes with a wider screen compared to the Galaxy S9 and a dual camera arrangement.

Black was the most popular color among male consumers, whereas more than half of female buyers opted for purple.

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S9 Plus boasts one of the industry''s top camera setups, employing a variable aperture that can automatically or manually switch between F1.5 and F2.4.

The Galaxy S9 also comes with the improved artificial intelligence (AI) platform Bixby.

Users can select categories ranging from text to shopping or food and take photos of objects, and Bixby will then deliver related information.

Industry watchers, meanwhile, said domestic pre orders for the Galaxy S9s may not be on par with the S8 series devices launched last year.

Samsung has yet to release numbers on pre orders.