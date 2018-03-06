Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

our correspondent 
March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China opposes FATF use for political purpose

BEIJING: China once again came out in support of Pakistan’s anti-terror financing efforts on Tuesday, after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided to place Pakistan on “grey list” from June of this year.

“We also oppose the use of finance as a political measure to put pressure on Pakistan” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

He further said all parties should objectively and fairly treat the Pakistani anti-terrorist efforts instead of simply blaming Pakistan.

“In recent years, Pakistan has actively taken a series of measures to strengthen financial regulations and crack down on terrorist financing and made important progress” he added.

Geng Shuang said, “The Pakistani government and people have made tremendous efforts and made great sacrifices for the international anti-terrorism cause.”

Responding the question that China is not entirely sure of Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorist financing, the spokesperson repeated that as an all-weather strategic partner, China and Pakistan will continue to enhance coordination and cooperation on counterterrorism issue.

Some international media highlighted that this time China had refused to bail out Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force meeting, the spokesperson said both countries have a very strong relationship.

“Their political mutual trust will be unbreakable, and neither will any attempt to leave the Sino-Pakistani relations, “he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    China
    Fatf
    Pakistan
    Terrorism
Advertisement

More From National

SC orders to detain owner of fake medicine company

SC orders to detain owner of fake medicine company

Army top brass discusses internal, external security

Army top brass discusses internal, external security
CM Sindh assures differently-abled persons jobs in April

CM Sindh assures differently-abled persons jobs in April
Air Chief Sohail Aman pays farewell call on Naval Chief Admiral Abbasi

Air Chief Sohail Aman pays farewell call on Naval Chief Admiral Abbasi
Load More load more