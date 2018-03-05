PML-N backed Yasir Sindhu wins PP-30 by-poll

SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz backed candidate Yasir Zafar Sindhu won the PP-30 Sargodha by defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafâ€™s Sajid Mehmood by over 19,000 votes on Sunday.

According to unofficial results from all 137 polling stations, Yasir Sindhu bagged 42,736 votes while Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Rao Sajid Mehmood got 23, 586 votes.

The balloting started early Sunday morning amid heavy security and concluded at 5pm.

Following the Supreme Courtâ€™s February 21 order, Sindhu was contesting as an independent candidate, as apex court barred former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading the party and declared all his decisionsÂ null and void whichÂ Nawaz took after his disqualification.

The provincial assembly seat fell vacant due to the demise of Chaudhry Tahir Sindhu. The constituency has around 173,919 registered voters , including 98,145 male and 75, 774 female voters.