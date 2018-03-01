PML-N backed Dr Asad wins Senate seat vacated by Nehal Hashmi

LAHORE: The Senate seat, fell vacant after disqualification of Nehal Hashmi, has been won by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz backed independent candidate Dr Asad Ashraf, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results of the polling.



The polling for the vacated Senate seat was held in Punjab Assembly 9:00 am till 5:00 pm without any break here Thursday.

PML-N backed Dr Asad Ashraf and PTIâ€™s Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur contested for the vacant general seat. Pakistan Peoples Party did not participate in the by-election.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Dr Asad Ashraf secured 298 votes while Dr Zarqa bagged 38 votes.

The strength of Nawaz League in the provincial assembly is 318 while PTIâ€™s total strength in the House in 34 members which included 30 of its own MPAs and four others who joined party fold after winning as independent candidates.

The Punjab Assembly was declared as polling station and no one was allowed to carry cell phone inside the house.

Dr Assad Ashraf, who was a PML-N nominee, was declared independent after Supreme Court's decision which removed Nawaz Sharif from the office of party presidency.

All the decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif as party chief were also nullified including tickets awarded by him for Senate election.

Nehal Hashmi was disqualified in contempt of court case.