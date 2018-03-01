NOC, blueprint of Imran’s Bani Gala residence fake, claims former official

ISLAMABAD: Former local government official has claimed that the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and the blueprint of Imran Khanâ€™s Bani Gala residence were fake.



In his reply submitted to Supreme Court over encroachments in Bani Gala, former secretary Union Council Bara Kahu, Muhammad Umar has claimed that the NOC and blueprint of PTI Chairman Imran Khanâ€™s Bani Gala land, presented in the apex court were fake.

He said the UC had not issued NOC to Imran for construction of Bani Gala residence, adding that the documents presented before the court were also not issued by the local authority.

Muhammad Umar further says he was UC secretary in 2003, adding that at the time of his deployment all work was done manually as there was no computer facility.

The former secretary further said they had asked Imran Khan to submit blueprint of his residence for further proceedings over his request, however, it was not provided.

According to report, over 300 Kanal land was purchased in the name of Jemima, the former wife of Imran Khan in 2002 without the NOC from Interior Ministry.