'I am God-gifted': Arshman Naeem, boy behind viral Atif-cover

KARACHI: 12-year-old Arshman Naeem hailing from Okara city of Punjab, whose cover video of Atif Aslamâ€™s song â€˜Dil Diyaan Gallanâ€™ is trending everywhere on the internet, appeared on Geo Pakistan morning show today.



The confidence and talent that the young lad exhibited is not only commendable but also makes one think that he might be a pro at making similar public appearances.

Hitting the right chords and humming the right tunes, Arshman came across as a testament to the fact that Pakistan is replete of young, talented individuals who if given the right platform and opportunity can blossom by leaps and bounds.

A student of grade six, Arshman is blessed with this skill by his family. Talking to program hosts Huma and Abdullah, the young boy shared that singing is in his genes as his father and brother have been reciting naats (religious songs) for a living for a long time now.

When asked if he has sought training of any sort or that his talent is innate, the boy confidently boasted, â€œIt is definitely God-gifted.â€

Without any surprises, Arshman revealed that Atif Aslam is his favorite singer. And from across the border it is Arijit Singhâ€™s singing style that he likes the most.

Crooning to soulful tracks like â€˜Humari Adhuri Kahaniâ€™ and â€˜Abhi Mujh Mai Kahinâ€™ along with some others as per requests by the program hosts, Arshman proved that he is a born singer and has a really long way to go, due to the maturity in his voice and the skill he has for a boy his age.