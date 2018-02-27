We have no political agenda, says CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said the Supreme Court judges have no political agenda.

He said this while hearing a suo motu case pertaining to hike in medicine prices.

The chief justice said he swears to God he doesn't even like to touch the political cases.

Â "I only want people to be given their basic rights," he was quoted by Geo TV as as saying.

In his remarks he said Supreme Court doesn't have to determine the prices of medicines but there should be a balance in the prices.

He said nobody runs a business to earn losses, adding that people concerned should resolve the issue of prices instead of bringing it to Supreme Court.

He said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was to blame for unjust prices of medicines.Â

Â The CJ said a drug for Hepatitis is being sold at Rs25000 while its actual cost is Rs6000.