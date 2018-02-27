Tue February 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

We have no political agenda, says CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said the Supreme Court judges have no political agenda.

He said this while hearing a suo motu case pertaining to hike in medicine prices.

The chief justice said he swears to God he doesn't even like to touch the political cases.

 "I only want people to be given their basic rights," he was quoted by Geo TV as as saying.

In his remarks he said Supreme Court doesn't have to determine the prices of medicines but there should be a balance in the prices.

He said nobody runs a business to earn losses, adding that people concerned should resolve the issue of prices instead of bringing it to Supreme Court.

He said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was to blame for unjust prices of medicines. 

 The CJ said a drug for Hepatitis is being sold at Rs25000 while its actual cost is Rs6000.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Woman worker harassed at PML-N rally

Woman worker harassed at PML-N rally
US urges Pakistan to address presence of Haqqani network, other terrorist groups

US urges Pakistan to address presence of Haqqani network, other terrorist groups
Chinese youth’s over usage of phone causes accidents

Chinese youth’s over usage of phone causes accidents
Nawaz parts ways with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan: report

Nawaz parts ways with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan: report
Load More load more