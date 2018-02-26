Judges’ day out

KHUSHAB: Justice Umar Atta Bandial’s son Adil Umar Bandial tied the knot recently and his Valima reception took place in the village of Bandial in Punjab’s Khushab District.



To celebrate the occasion fervently Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijazul Hasan, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Maqbool Baqir and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah were present at the event.



The honorable judges were seen and clicked having an exuberant time with each other.



Adil Umar Bandial got married to Zara Salman, daughter of Brigadier (retd.) Salman Bashir.